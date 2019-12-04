On this weeks Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss the win over the eagles and why Landon isn’t celebrating, talk about the future if the WR core and look forward to playing the Jets and Adam Gase. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com
