Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss the recent roster transactions, and we preview the Jets. We give our predictions for the Jet game and the rest of the season. Lou compares Miami with teams with a similar record. We commend the coaches for playing to Fitzpatrick’s strengths instead of trying to continually pound the ball for 1 yard. We discuss the weaknesses of the defense and mention who needs to step up to help fix it. Lou and Jim tell you for some strange reason they are looking forward to playing up in Foxboro. We touch on the decline of our draft picks and tell you why we’re not stressing over it.