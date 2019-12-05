Alex and Scott are delayed a day by sickness, but undaunted in this energized conversation about our ‘Phins. Parker and Gesicki put on a clinic. The Eagles don’t know what hit them (much like their mascot circa 1994). The two old critics continue their string of Gase bashing, with lots of new ammo, and a Jets game on the near horizon. A few things got under Scotts skin. Alex never quits, despite his voice trying to. Rick said it best a week ago, it’s not “old,” it’s wisdom. Get some, and join our conversation.

