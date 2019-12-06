The Miami Dolphins made a smart move this week signing defensive back Eric Rowe to a 3-year contract extension. Rowe has had a solid season for the team considering all the change in the secondary due to injuries. Rowe isn’t a great player by any stretch, but he’s a solid role player who comes to work and does his job. He came to the Dolphins from the New England Patriots, where Brian Flores coached him, so he knew the type of player he was getting. Flores needed a player he knew that could help this rebuilding defense.

Rowe started out as a boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard and did a decent job, but with injuries Flores moved him to safety and the move seems to have suited Rowe perfectly. He is very versatile and has great size for his position. He doesn’t have the interceptions that most players in the secondary get, but he always covers well and is in good position to defend passes. One of the biggest weaknesses over the year for the Dolphins defense has been their inability to cover the tight ends. They always tried athletic line backers or nickel backs, but for whatever the reason nothing worked, but Rowe seems to be the player the Dolphins finally found to handle that role. On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz caught 3 passes for 24 yards. That’s an all pro tight end that was a non-factor and Rowe should get a lot of credit for that. For all the holes in the secondary and lack of a pass rush the Dolphins don’t give up a lot of big plays in the secondary and Rowe’s leadership and knowledge of the defense has helped a lot.

Like a lot of players that get drafted high like Rowe, players must find their niche in the league. Rowe can play anywhere in the secondary and Flores is looking for versatile players that can play multiple positions different weeks, which is a trait Flores is looking for because he learned how important being versatile is from his New England days who are known for having players like that especially in the secondary. Flores is hoping to find other players that can do the same thing as Rowe play multiple positions for different assignments week in and week out.

Rowe’s contract is cheap by NFL standards 3 years $18 million with 7 million guaranteed, but if the Dolphins let him walk as a free agent it’s possible, he could have gotten more. However, Rowe has decided to stay with the Dolphins and help with their rebuilding process because he has found a home with the Dolphins. Rowe is 27 years old, so he has plenty of football left barring injury so it’s not like the Dolphins are getting someone on the back 9 of their career. This deal is a win-win for both sides.

