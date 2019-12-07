We are narrowing down college football and will have a few weeks off after Championship weekend. So I will be upping the NFL count starting next week to 6 games. 4 big college football games this weekend and I will hope to get these right. 2-2 in CFB and 1-3 in last weeks action. Here’s to hoping to get out of this rut of .500~

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns vs Appalachian St OVER 57

Both these offenses have been nearly unstoppable all season. Particularly the last 4 games, where the Cajuns are averaging 42 ppg, and App St has been averaging 40 ppg. I expect this game to be a fun, high scoring game, which makes the over promising.

Baylor (+9) vs Oklahoma

The first meeting between these two saw Oklahoma roar back to win late. Baylor has the talent to keep up with the Sooners, especially with the first game only being decided by 3. The winner of this game can get into CFP with a potential Georgia loss to LSU. I like the Sooners to win, but they haven’t been blowing teams out lately. I like the points with Baylor.

LSU (-7) vs Georgia

Speaking of LSU/Georgia, this game is a big big test for LSU and Joe Burrow. Georgia has only given up 10.4 points per game all season. LSU is averaging near 50 per game. Something needs to give. I just don’t trust Jake Fromm to not be consistent to keep this game close. A TD and a big game from Burrow will lead him to a likely Heisman, and arguably the first player off the board in A April. Until then, LSU will cover and win this game by at least 10.

Ohio State (-16,5) vs Wisconsin

Ohio State continues to dominate opponents. Regardless who they play. In their first match up, Ohio State dominated and won 38-7. I am convinced they will cover again, even though the game is at a neutral site.

Season Record 28-25-1

Baltimore @ Buffalo OVER 43.5

I may kick myself for this but Lamar Jackson has been virtually unstoppable. He will eclipse 1000 yards rushing before this game ends. Can Josh Allen and the Bills go shot for shot with the best offense in the NFL? Their defense will need to help in a big way, but I see the Ravens just putting up a ton of yards on the ground to win this slug fest. The over should be promising here.

Green Bay (-12.5) vs Washington

Dwayne Haskins didn’t have to do too much last week against Carolina. The running attack put up an impressive 248 yards on the ground. I doubt that will happen in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers will feast in this game and will cover easily. The turnover bug and question marks will be back in Washington after 2 straight wins.

Miami (+5.5) @ New York Jets

The Dolphins beat the Jets in their first meeting in South Florida. The Jets are reeling after losing to then, winless Bengals. The Dolphins confidence is soaring after a 2 TD deficit comeback against the Eagles last week. Jamal Adams is out for the Jets and Bell is highly questionable with an illness. All this, and continued lack of faith in a Dolphins offense averaging 27 points per game in their last 3. Take the Phins with the points.

Seattle (-110) @ LA Rams

This game has an even spread which is surprising. Seattle is a far superior team to the Rams and that will show up in prime time. Seattle should win this game and since its an even spread, take the better team.

Season Record 24-25