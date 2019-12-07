Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we recap the week 13 WIN over the Philadelphia Eagles! An offensive shootout (yes I said those words in 2019) win! This game had it all! Devante Parker, Mike Gesicki catching everything thrown their way, touchdowns galore, trick plays, ballsy playcalling (too ballsy?) even no defense!

Mat and Mike recap the win, gushing about the great performances by our playmakers, talking a little about the implications of the upcoming draft with the new developments with Tua, and the Bengals win, and of course which route we should take now that things are shaping up. Most importantly we enjoy the fantastic win over a flawed but good NFL team.

We end the episode with our Fins Up Fans Down segment (Jason Sanders you finally earned Mikes vote) and then a quick prediction heading into the Jets game.

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins , and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, and more!

