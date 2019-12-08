After getting the benefit of a replay-reviewed pass interference call last week, the Dolphins had the same kind of call go against them and they fell to Adam Gase and the Disgusting New York Jets, 22-21. Aaron and Josh discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game, whether replay reviews of pass interference calls are a good idea, whether Josh Rosen should start down the stretch, and more. Join us for another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

