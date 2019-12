On this week’s episode of the Landon and Jeff Show the boys are joined by a very special guest. They are joined by Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. In this interview he talks about the fake field goal for a touchdown vs the Eagles, his pre-kick rituals, he talks about the life of being an NFL kicker and the pressure that goes along with that job and so much more.

