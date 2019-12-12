It’s a fine December evening in Southern California, and the Two Old Dolfans are in the studio – tired, but with their dander up. It sucks losing to Gase in a lousy field goal festival. There were more kicks on goal than in a soccer match. Not that these guys watch soccer, ever. Well, unless one of their kids played it. Some other observations from the game. Scott says “Turn the Ship Around.” Alex says “put it all on red” – his mind is more on Vegas each passing week. Speaking of Vegas, the draft, and the schedule in 2020, it looks they’ll be headed there twice. Alex flips on Omar. There’s still 3 games to play, how will it shake out?

