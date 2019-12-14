I get a bye week form CFB before the bowl games begin. Last week, wrapped up the regular season going 3-1, missing only on Ohio St, who won by 13. NFL will be the only picks this week and I will be making 6 picks to keep myself occupied while CFB is off for a week.

New England (-10.5) @ Cincinnati

Patriots have been struggling offensively. This is a great tune up game for their divisional showdown against the Bills in Week 16. Bengals come in ranked 31st in the league defensively, which will allow Tom Brady to get some confidence back. Take the Pats here giving 2 scores.

Houston @ Tennessee OVER 51.5

Titans have been riding high since Tannehill became the starter. In fact, they haven’t scored less than 20 points in their previous 4 games. Houston needs this win to stay alive in the division as well as playoff picture. Expect a lot of fire works in this one, which will carry the game over.

Washington (+6) vs Philadelphia

On paper, this game should be a blow out. The Eagles are going to be without Lane Johnson, Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffrey. Leaving a ton of inexperience. The Redskins are not horrible defensively, ranking 18th overall. I like their chances to cover here, keeping the NFC East wide open if the Eagles cannot win.

Minnesota (-1.5) @ LA Chargers

This will be a home game for the Vikings who look to keep pace with the Packers in the division. Phillip Rivers will get back to being himself, turning the ball over against a very good defense. The Vikings playing in front of their fans will also help. Easy decision.

San Francisco vs Atlanta OVER 49

49ers had a huge win in New Orleans last week and that should continue this week. While they should cover 11.5, I am concerned with the loss of pass rusher Dee Ford and corners Richard Sherman and K’Wuan Williams. Should allow Atlanta to generate some offense. So the over is enticing.

Buffalo @ Pittsburgh UNDER 37

This game features 2 really good defenses and iffy QB play. The Steelers should make it hard on Josh Allen as the Ravens did last week. The Bills defense will make life hell for Duck Hodge and the ailing Steelers offense. This game is going to be a low scoring slug fest.

Season Record 26-27