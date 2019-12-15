The Dolphins lost for the second week in a row in the city of New York, this week to the Giants. The game was never really close as the Giants coasted in the second half to an easy victory. On this edition of the Post Game Wrap Up Show we break down Sunday’s game, go over who played well and who didn’t look look great out on the field. And we also talk about what this loss does for the Dolphins 2020 draft slot as of today. Plus we also talk about the report of Tom Brady being on the market and possibly landing in Miami. And why if you aren’t on board with that you are lost on the issue!

