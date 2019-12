On this weeks Landon and Jeff show the boys talk about the fact that no Dolphin made the pro bowl, debate whether the Dolphins should take a running back in the first round of the draft and disagree on if they want Miami to win this weekend. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com