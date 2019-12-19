We take a look at Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. We revisit the 12 Pro Bowlers from 1973 which is still a record that the Ravens just tied. We list the 4 QB’s who have led their teams in rushing since 1970. A list Ryan Fitzpatrick should join next week. We clear up our draft position going into Sunday. We debate a couple of recent articles from the local papers. We throw a shout out to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil for being selected to the Pro Bowl.

