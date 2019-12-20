Josh returns from sickness to join Aaron the Brain for a conversation about the Tankathon rankings and the convoluted way we’ll all eventually figure out how the Dolphins will end up drafting wherever they end up drafting. They talk about what the best and worst case scenarios are and try to figure out what the bast games to scoreboard watch are going to be. They also take a look at the Dolphins’ big upcoming game against the Bengals and determine what the Dolphins need to do to win and/or avoid winning. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
