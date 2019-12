With one Week left to play in the 2019 Season the Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule has now been finalized. See below.

HOME

New England

Buffalo

NY Jets

KC Chiefs

LA Chargers

LA Rams

Seattle

Cincinnati

(One Home Game will be played in either Mexico City or London)

ROAD

New England

Buffalo

NY Jets

LV Raiders

Denver

San Francisco

Arizona

Jacksonville

