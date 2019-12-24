On this Christmas Eve edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick and his future in Miami in 2020. Brian Flores when he met with the media on Monday wouldn’t commit to Fitzpatrick in 2020 and we break down his comments and tell you what I think. I also talk more about the possibility of the Lions selecting Tua in Rd 1 before Miami picks. I go over the 2020 Dolphins schedule now that it is all set and I talk about an Adam Gase story from the NY Daily news that is jaw dropping. And I end today’s Holiday Show with my Miami Dolphins Christmas Wish List!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE