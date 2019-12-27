Aaron and Josh are back for the final game preview show of 2019! The took take a quick look back at the season before looking ahead to a tough matchup with the Patriots in Foxboro. Can the Dolphins get a win and force the Patriots to play on Wild Card weekend for the first time in a decade? Find out what the guys think on another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

