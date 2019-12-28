We have reached the end of the season and it makes me sad. I will miss doing this article as well as football in general. End of August can’t get here soon enough. Last week, I went 2-2 in CFB bowl games and a perfect 4-0 in the NFL slate. Let’s get into this weeks picks and wrap up the season:

Cotton Bowl: Memphis (+7) vs Penn State

Penn State is looking to close out the year strong. Memphis is looking to wrap up another great season. A touchdown under dog, Brady White and the Tigers explosive offense should keep this one close, which makes the touchdown enticing to take. Take Memphis getting 7.

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs Iowa State OVER 54

Iowa State’s offense led by Brock Purdy should be able to score on this Irish defense. This is also the first time these two teams will meet, so I expect a track meet featuring a lot of down the field throws. Take the over.

Chick Fil’A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma (-13.5) vs LSU

The Sooners are coming into this game not getting much respect. They average over 550 yards of offense which matches LSU perfectly. Can Jalen Hurts take down Joe Burrow and the Tigers? I don’t believe so, but I do believe he will be able to keep this within 2 touchdowns.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State (+115) vs Clemson

This is going to be a fun game. Trevor Lawrence vs Justin Fields, arguable the top 2 picks in next years NFL draft. Clemson hasn’t been battle tested much coming out of a very weak ACC where Ohio State has gone through the gauntlet and tough opponents all season. I like them to win outright against Clemson, who’s undefeated streak finally comes to an end.

Season Record: 33-28-1

New York Jets (+100) vs Buffalo Bills

Bills are locked into the 5 seed so I expect we will not see too much of their defensive starters after a few series. That should allow the Jets to pull away with a win late. The over looks enticing (36.5) but I can’t trust either offense. Take the Jets with the idea the Bills are resting.

Tampa Bay vs Atlanta OVER 47.5

Two teams with nothing to play for tells me this will be a wide open, go for it on 4th down kind of game. Winston and the Bucs should be able to put up some points on Atlanta, who have been a much better team as of late. Matt Ryan will have Julio Jones at his disposal, which means a huge game from him against this poor Bucs pass defense. Take the over.

Miami (+16.5) @ New England

The Patriots should win this game, but this is a different Dolphins team offensively from their week 2 meeting in Miami. The Dolphins should be able to keep this closer, as the Patriots look to lock up the 2 seed. The points are enticing, and taking Fitzpatrick on what could be his final NFL game.

Washington (+11) @ Dallas

In a game that Dallas needs, I see them struggling against the Redskins. Redskins will have Case Keenum back at QB which should see a lot more down the field throws. Dallas, even with a win, will be saying bye to Jason Garrett. Finishing 7-9 after starting 4-0 will definately end his tenure, and maybe that’s what will need to happen. Redskins will cover this spread.

Tennessee (-6) @ Houston

The Texans are resting EVERYONE as they are locked into a first round match up against the Bills at home. The Titans are in a win and in scenario, which they should be able to do. Titans will also have back Derrick Henry, allowing them to reach the post season and a first round match up in KC.

Indianapolis (-4.5) @ Jacksonville

Doug Marrone’s final home game will go as a loss, as a disappointing final 2 years after making the AFC Title game will end his time as HC. The Colts will get to .500, after a crazy season that saw Andrew Luck retire before the opener.

Season Record : 34-29