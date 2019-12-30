Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday night on charges of domestic battery against his fiance when they got in an argument over a purse she purchased. Howard has 3 children with his fiance.

Per police report, Xavien Howard and fiance had argument about the recent purchase of a purse that wasn’t disclosed and the altercation became physical when the defendant grabbed her arm and pushed her back up against a mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom…. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2019

… Howard, according to police report, let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, which landed on his crutches. Howard now at risk of suspension to begin the 2020 season. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2019

Per the Miami Herald:

“One of the top support braces of the crutch was broken,” Officer Pedro Perez wrote in the report. “I inspected the mirrored glass wall which wasn’t damaged, but smudge marks were seen.”

His fiancée had “visible” scratches, redness on her right wrist and forearm and “redness and an abrasion” on her right elbow from falling on the crutches, according to police.

Xavien Howard’s domestic violence arrest falls under the NFL conduct policy so he will be subject to league discipline to start 2020 season regardless of whether he is convicted or not. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 30, 2019

The Miami Dolphins at this time are not making a comment on the arrest. If found guilty Howard is now facing a lengthy suspension at the beginning of the 2020 season. He is also at risk of being let-go by the Dolphins altogether. As we saw with Mark Walton this past year the Dolphins let him go when he hit his girlfriend in November. Should Miami release Howard they will have $17.5 million of dead money on their 2020 salary cap.

More on this story as it develops.

UPDATE: Video of Xavien Howard in Court

NEW: Xavien Howard appears in court, refuses public defender. #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/sY9sbAjeZE — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 30, 2019

