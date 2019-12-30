Aaron and Josh are back–and borderline jovial–following the Dolphins’ stunning 27-24 upset of the New England Patriots in Foxboro. They talk about the good and bad from the game and also take a quick sidebar to discuss the arrest of Xavien Howard on domestic violence charges. It’s a celebratory episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

