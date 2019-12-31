We have a jam packed episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast today. We open the show talking about Xavien Howard being arrested for Domestic Battery and what the fallout from this may be. We then talk about the Dolphins firing three assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. Who may replace O’Shea, what are the rumors that are out there, and why was O’Shea let go? We end the show giving our Miami Dolphins ALL DECADE AWARDS out for the years 2010-2019. Game of the Decade, best draft pick of the decade, worst draft pick of the decade, best and worst trades of the decade, best and worst free agent signings of the decade, Dolphins player of the decade and much much more.

