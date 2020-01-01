Happy New Years Miami Dolphins fans!! On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the Dolphins hiring Chan Gailey as their offensive coordinator and what this means for the Dolphins offense moving forward. Was this a smart hire? Is Gailey too old? Has the game passed him by? What type of offense does he run? We answer all of those questions for you today. Also, there is rumblings and rumors that the Alabama quarterback Tua might make an announcement either Wednesday or Thursday after Alabama’s bowl game on if he is entering the 2020 NFL draft or heading back for his senior season to play for the Crimson Tide. And we give the latest update on the Xavien Howard situation and go over the time-line on how and when this will all play out.

