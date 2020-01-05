On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we talk about the weekend playoff games and Dolphins rivals the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots losing. What does it mean for the Dolphins with the Patriots Dynasty ending? We break it down. Should the Dolphins make a play in free agency for a veteran running back like Derrick Henry or Melvin Gordon? We also share our thoughts on Tua hours before he makes his announcement on whether he is entering the NFL Draft or returning to Alabama for his senior season. Plus we talk about where Tom Brady may play in 2020, could it be Miami? And if Jordan Love or Justin Herbert is a better fit for the Dolphins. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE