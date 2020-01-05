Since before last season, most everyone on the twitterverse from fans to Miami media have jumped on the #tankfortua train and it seemed the Dolphins played themselves out of the Tua sweepstakes after just a couple of wins. Then Tua got hurt (out for the season) and LSU’s Joe Burrow had arguably the best season in NCAA history as a quarterback, making him the obvious choice for Cincinnati at number one overall and winning himself the Heisman. With Tua’s injury, the way the draft order fell, and Miami securing the fifth overall pick – the Dolphins seem primed to get “their guy”.

However, he has yet to declare and rumors are coming out he may return to Alabama for one more year, so who should Miami target in April’s draft if Tua returns to the Crimson Tide? Well, they have several options – one being drafting a 2nd tier quarterback this season and or going with what they have in Fitzpatrick/ Rosen and waiting till 2021 to grab Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (if he returns), or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Let’s pretend they will target someone in this draft, which most likely they will. Who is available that Miami should target? Who’s fits the offense the Dolphins are trying to run with Chan Gailey as the new OC?

Justin Herbert – Oregon | Height: 6’6 Weight: 225 Ibs | 2019 Stats: 3,333 passing yards, 32 TDs, 5 INTs

Pros: Size, Rocket arm, and mobile

Cons: Inconsistent

Quick take: Once thought as the number one quarterback coming out just last year, he has all the physical tools you want in a franchise quarterback. Between the velocity of his throws, the picture-perfect deep ball, and mobility, Herbert has shown flashes of an elite prospect and could end up being the best in the class – as long as he ends up in the right situation.

Jordan Love – Utah State: | Height: 6’4 Weight: 225 Ibs | 2019 Stats: 3,085 passing yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs

Pros: Good size, Mobile, and Strong arm.

Cons: Turnover prone

Quick Take: Love is a player who will rise up draft boards not because of his play last season but because of his potential. He has the raw talent to be a special type of quarterback similar to the likes of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He needs to get better with his decision making and a good coaching staff focused on working with him and building around his talents could get the best out of him.

Jacob Eason – Washington: | Height: 6’6 Weight: 227 Ibs | 2019 stats: 2,922 passing yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs

Pros: Good size, Big arm, and Athletic.

Cons: Going through progressions.

Quick Take: Eason could end up being a steal for a team on draft day, he has everything you look for in a quarterback in terms of looks and physical talent. There is still work needed to be done with him but not enough to not be worth consideration.

Jalen Hurts – Oklahoma: | Height: 6’2 Weight: 218 Ibs | 2019 stats: 3,634 passing yards, 32 TDs, 7 INTs

Pros: Mobile, and Good arm.

Cons: Accuracy

Quick Take: Hurts will benefit from the successful year of mobile quarterbacks like Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but he is bar below those guys. He has shown flashes at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, completing over 70 percent of his passes. He has shown to be a high character with leadership abilities you want from your franchise quarterback, but the question is can he be a franchise quarterback? His accuracy is a concern and may need a little more time adjusting to the NFL game.

At the end of the day, Miami may just choose to go with 2019 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and backup Josh Rosen as their quarterbacks and wait until the following year with a more elite class of quarterbacks coming out such as; Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields. and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (if decided to return). The Dolphins have enough draft capital to build their team on both sides of the ball this year and with next years capital, move up to grab their guy.

