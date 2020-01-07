With 100 plus million under the projected 2020 salary cap. The Miami Dolphins have a little bit of elbow room to add a ton of talent through Free Agency. One of those “absolute must address” positions happen to be Running Back. The Dolphins’ leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick…the Quarterback. The team had a revolving door of players named Kallen Ballage, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin and even had a Semaji Perine sighting, while Kenyan Drake got less touches before eventually being traded and doing well in Arizona. I want to look at some Free Agent options that may satisfy the position.

Derrick Henry

My colleague at DolphinsTalk.com, Corey Settino addressed adding “King” Henry to the team. While that would be ideal for the team to add this year’s marquee 3 down back to the fold, The Tennessee Titans aren’t exactly strapped for cash. They are projected 40 million under and can use the franchise tag that would be worth a little over 12 million on Henry to keep him in Nashville. Ryan Tannehill is also due for a big pay-day and can eat up most of that salary space. Is it possible that Henry moves on? Sure! Likely? No.

Melvin Gordon

Gordon is one of the options I am comfortable with. He is the type of downhill runner that would fit well with the type of mentality and attitude that coach Flores wants to foster with the team. He is a 3 down back that would mix well with Pat Laird as a spell back. The question with Gordon is simply do the Dolphins want to pay him what it would take to bring him to South Beach? I would say 12 Million on a front-loaded 3-year deal would get it done. Along with putting a Solid amount of money into the offensive line, I’m ok with giving Gordon that amount to solidify the backfield.

Austin Ekeler

Ekeler is the more interesting of the Charger backs, because he offers a little bit less in the run-game than Gordon does, but offers way more in the pass game. He had 993 yards receiving in 2019 and if presented with the lead role, he could very well be a 1000/1000 back. Meaning 1000 yards rushing because he offers a high APY (average yards per carry), 1000 yards receiving. Imagine him with Tight End Mike Gesicki as a security blanket for whatever Quarterback starts under center. If the team invests adequately in the Offensive Line, he would be my favorite to sign with the team. The problem is, the Chargers might very well want to move on from Gordon and sigh Ekelar, who can be more consistent, and get him for less. I expect him to sign for around the 8-10 Million range.

Kenyan Drake…Nah! You just don’t go back to your ex’s.

The draft has a host of top end talent at the back position. Were the team can very well invest a draft pick and give that rookie the keys to the backfield while investing more money into the offensive line and the other areas of need. However, if we go to the Free Agent well for the position, One of these three players would be ideal and may be the final piece to make the Dolphins offense one to fear in 2020 and beyond.

