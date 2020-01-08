Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we are back after a bit of a hiatus due to the holidays, and scheduling conflicts. We’re back to discuss the end of the season, managing to get 5 wins with this roster, our confidence with Brian Flores as a whole, and some coaching changes, and roster situations post-season. After discussing the end of the season, and changes immediately following the season, we get into the QB talk. We talk the top 5 draft, possible trade ups to be worried about, our thoughts on Tua and more!

There’s plenty of offseason ahead of us, and plenty of Fins Up Fans Down this offseason to carry you through it. Next week we return to dissect the roster, and talk holes to fill via free agency!