If you ever wanted a Ricky Williams Miami Dolphins autograph helmet, jersey, football, or picture this is your chance! Same for Dolphins Legends Mark Clayton and Mark Duper. Sinbad Sports is having a Super Bowl Week autograph extravaganza. And don’t worry if you don’t live in the South Florida area you can still get your favorite players autographs. If you can’t make it to Sinbad Sports but want to place a Pre-order/Mail Orders contact Sinbad Sports at 954-451-3497 and they will take your order and ship you the autograph right after the event. When you call tell them DolphinsTalk.com told you about the event!

Friday January 31st from 1pm-3pm meet MARK CLAYTON and MARK DUPER

Friday January 31st from 3:30pm-5pm meet FRANK GORE

Saturday February 1st from 11am-1pm meet Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

Saturday February 1st from 1pm-3:30pm meet Ricky Williams

Sinbad Sports is the leader in South Florida sports memorabilia and has had numerous current and former Dolphins players in for autographs such as Albert Wilson, Cam Wake, Preston Williams, Kiko Alonso, Jarvis Landry, Reshad Jones and many many others.

