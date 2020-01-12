The Miami Dolphins now have another coordinator opening to fill as on Sunday evening Patrick Graham officially signed with the NY Giants to become their defensive coordinator. It is rare in the NFL to see a coach leave for a lateral position on another team and for an organization to let a coach out of his contract to make such a move but that is the case of that happened here.

BREAKING NEWS: Patrick Graham Officially Leaves Dolphins for NY Giants pic.twitter.com/r9nkDJuqv1 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 12, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Miami looks to promote from within with candidates like Marion Hobby and Josh Boyer on staff. Or if they look outside and to bring in a fresh face. The one big name defensive coordinator who is on the market is Wade Phillips but one has to imagine Wade is looking to go to a contending team and not a team with an unstable coaching staff going under a lot of changes this offseason and to a franchise who is still in the early stages of rebuilding.

Many Dolphins fans thought after the season ended there would be little shake-up to the coaching staff and now Miami is going to be replacing both coordinators and bringing in a new offensive system and now possibly a new defensive system. With a lot of the player roster about to be turned over it does make one think that 2020 will be another re-boot season for this Dolphins organization as we will see a lot of new faces as well as new philosophy’s on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

