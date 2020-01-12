On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about Patrick Graham leaving for the NY Giants and the Dolphins immediately promoting Josh Boyer to be their new defensive coordinator. We also talk about The Dolphins hiring Robby Brown as their QB Coach and what that may mean. Plus, we go over Jimmy Johnson making the HOF, Tom Brady to Miami rumors continue, and Ryan Tannehill winning a Super Bowl in Miami?!

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley.

