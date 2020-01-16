Brian Flores continued his coaching staff hires on Wednesday as he brought on offensive line coach Steve Marshall. We tell you a little about Steve Marshall and what he has done in the NFL and what he brings to the table and why this is a fit with the new Miami Dolphins offense. We also tell you why some fans and media types are scratching their heads with the moves Brian Flores has made with the coaching staff. Has the staff improved? We also talk about the Miami Dolphins possibly trading up in round 1 to land the quarterback they want. Is it possible they can trade up to #1 overall with Cincinnati? What would it cost to trade up to pick #3 with the Detroit Lions? We go over it.

