Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we talk the Tannehill Titans! I mean… Tennessee Tannehills… I mean Tits! We recap the divisional round of the playoffs, briefly talk about the Texans dichotomy of sub par coaching with elite QB play, Tannehill, predictions, and of course whether the Dolphins made the right choice moving on from Tannehill.

We also recap some of the coaching changes recently to occur, give props to Dan the Man Marino, and more!

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins , and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, and more!