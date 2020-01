On this weeks Landon and Jeff show, the boys debate who the next quarterback of the team should be, They discuss the coaching changes to the staff, and chat about the merit of predicting the draft this early in the off season. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

