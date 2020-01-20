I understand that I’m probably in the minority on this one, but I LOVE the Senior Bowl. I watch it every year and this season won’t be any different. Realistically, it all started for me back during the 2008 season when we had the first overall pick. I vividly remember watching Joe Flacco and thinking that he had some serious potential despite coming from a smallish school in Delaware. Of course, our old friend Chad Henne also participated in the game that season.

With 2020 being arguably our most important draft/offseason since that time, you bet I’ll be tuning into the Senior Bowl once again to identify any potential sleepers that Miami should consider. News broke recently that Joe Burrow will not be playing in this year’s game, an understandable decision considering he has the number one overall selection essentially locked up. So, who else should Phins fans be keeping their eyes on? Here’s my preview of who I’m most excited to watch this weekend:

QB – Jordan Love – Utah State: The Utah State Quarterback has moved past the “sleeper” role and has now become more of a known commodity in the scouting community. Love is a player who hits on everything you look for from the position. Tremendous arm strength, running ability, escape-ability, and solid accuracy. That being said, there are some questions surrounding Love and his potential future in the NFL. He had a disappointing senior season but many blame this on the supporting cast and coaching changes that went down at Utah State. It’ll be interesting to see how Love performs with a strong supporting cast. A huge game could cement him as a lock to be a first-round draft pick. Of course, the other quarterbacks will also be intriguing. Aside from the stars such as Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, another guy that I’ve always had my eye on is Washington State’s, Anthony Gordon.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 25th at 2:30 PM EST in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be broadcasted on NFL Network. If you’re not super busy, I’d suggest tuning in and getting your fix of NFL Draft talent!

Article written by Corey Settino – Follow me on Twitter! @MiamiofLI

