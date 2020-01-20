Now that we are only a few more days away from the Super Bowl 54 finals, football fans can’t contain their excitement for the two strongest teams who will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. There can only be one team who will get the 2020 NFL championship title, and it may come from the AFC or NFC division.

Aside from the Super Bowl championship title, the 2020 NFL MVP Award is also at stake. Do know that this is the highest recognition that an NFL player can receive and makes him credible for the position he holds for his team. The Super Bowl awards this to a player who rendered excellent performance play for the entire season.

As we draw near to the 2020 NFL finals, the football community also released the top 5 candidates for the Super Bowl 54 MVP Award. These players are ranked according to the odds value they generated, they’re the Super Bowl 2020 favorites to win the title this year. Let’s get to know these five players better.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the current NFL MVP title holder and is looking for a repeat award this year. He holds a quarterback position for the Kansas City Chiefs who will battle next weekend against the Tennessee Titans in the Super Bowl 54 semi-finals. He currently generates an odds value of +130, taking the top spot for the favorite player to win the NFL MVP Award this year.

Besides, Mahomes has been doing impressively inside the field. From the playoffs to the quarterfinals, he was accurate with his passes and throws. He also got the best offensive and defensive skills that gives his opponent a hard time to hustle. Patrick Mahomes can also effectively work with his teammates without getting distracted by the fans.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Taking the second spot for a candidate who can win the 2020 NFL MVP Award is Jimmy Garoppolo. He plays for the San Francisco 49ers, the favorite team in the NFC division, which will clash with the Green Bay Packers in the semis. Jimmy holds a current odds value of +175 for the MVP recognition on Saturday,

Earlier in the playoffs season, Garappolo was not considered a prospective candidate for the said award. However, as they battle against the Seattle Seahawks during the quarterfinals, they dispatch the team quickly, and he was hailed as the “Offensive Player of the Week.” Garoppolo also works best in the passing yard, and he might use it to his advantage to get the MVP citation hopefully.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl semis because of his mental toughness. He takes the third spot for the best candidate to win the 2020 NFL MVP Award. He holds the current odds value of +500. Fans believed that other players in the Packers might come as a rightful candidate, but Rodgers is the one to beat.

According to the player’s statistics this season, Aaron Rodgers has tallied a better record compared to Tom Brady. He was able to record an additional 4% passes compared to what Brady has achieved. His touchdown, interceptions, and quarterback play looks incredible compared to other players who’s currently on the run for the same award.

Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans don’t want to get left behind in Super Bowl MVP Award this year as Derrick Henry is on the fourth spot as a possible candidate for the said recognition. Remember that the Tennessee Titans are the “Comeback Players of the Year” after they bested the Pats in the playoffs and the Ravens during the quarterfinals.

He was the man behind the team’s success in securing a spot in the semi-final round next week facing the Kansas City Chiefs. He gave the Titans a heroic play after his passing and touchdown worked incredibly. He currently holds an odds value of +1100 for the MVP Award.

Ryan Tannehill

The last NFL Player in today’s season who might clinch the MVP Award is Ryan Tannehill. This player is traded from Miami Dolphins, who had not shown impessive plays in his former team. By the time he was transferred to the Titans, his performance improve, earning him an odds value of +1200 for the Super Bowl MVP citation.

Ryan Tannehill can work effectively with Derrick Henry in the quarterback position. If he can hustle hard in the semis and does throws and passes more than what he had shown in the quarterfinals, he might bag the MVP title this NFL season.

Takeaway

With the NFL Finals MVP Award currently at stake, the players of each team are working hard to get this recognition. If your bet is one of the five players listed above, then you must not miss the Super Bowl 54 finals to see him get crowned.

