Today Kirk Marks and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss the Championship games. We also discuss Flores’s decisions with his staff. We talk about the proposed changes to the Kickoff that will be experimented with during the Pro Bowl. Lastly, we look at our top graded player at each position.
Related Posts
DT Daily 4/24: Dolphins Draft Talk with Antwan Staley
April 24, 2019
DT Daily 1/30: Xavien Howard & Tannehill Trade Value
January 30, 2019
DT Daily: 8/29: Analysis of Dolphins Roster & Why Stats Lie
August 29, 2018