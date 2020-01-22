The Senior Bowl is in full swing and with the playoffs are grinding to a halt in a few weeks. It’s time to focus on the player acquisition part of the offseason for the Miami Dolphins as the coaching staff’s major puzzle pieces have found their home. The Dolphins, with tons of cap room and a war chest of Draft picks should have some fun with this part of the year as they can have their pick of the litter both with Free Agency and the Draft. I wanted to dive into the draft process and take a stab at a Dolphins first round mock that would make most fans happy…or riot.

5th Overall- Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama

The draft starts and ends with the team’s ability to draft Alabama Standout Tua Tagovailoa. Most Prognosticators have beaten this dead horse to pieces. However, if the team stands pat at 5, they risk losing out on Tua, and I’ve written that jumping up to the Lion’s third pick would probably the only way he takes his talents to South Beach. With that the Dolphins should be willing to lose out on one of those other first round picks, preferable the 26th pick. Today though let’s just assume that he is available at 5.

Now that we have the chalk out of the way I’m going to explore another theory of mine, which is that the Dolphins get RB in free agency with Austin Ekelar. So that takes the team out of RB in the first round. I also would love to see the team take a hard look at bringing in Jack Conklin from Tennessee to fill the right tackle position. So, where we go with the 18th pick should be another player that helps solidify the line and the running game.

18th Overall-Mehki Becton OT, Louisville

The hype train is in full swing with this mammoth Louisville product. Towering at 6’7, 369 pounds, this kid will be an upgrade to the offensive line immediately. Some draft experts have him going early in the first round. So we might not get an opportunity to get him, However He does solidify a nice top heavy Tackle class that can see four being selected in the first round, and we might have a look at one, even if it’s not Becton, but Imagine him protecting Tua for the next 10 years.

There are pass-rushers that would be more of a flashy pick for the Dolphins, however, I do see the team will attack Offensive Line in FA and look for this position in the draft. Enter-

26th Overall-Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE, Penn State

The Amoeba defense that we got accustomed to seeing where we had multiple looks to mask where the rush came from, can only look to work better with the team actually getting a player with Pass rush ability. Vince Biegel can only do so much, along the edge, and Gross-Matos would look to a player that can be a 4-3 DE or in spurts a 3-4 Edge rusher that will only help the Amoeba reach its full potential with a threat at the edge

