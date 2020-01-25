On this jam packed edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about a plethora of issues surrounding the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the Miami Herald report that the Dolphins will be in the market for 4 new offensive linemen and what that means for some of the current group of offensive linemen. We talk about the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl this week and how their performance plays into what Miami may do come the draft. We also talk about what it may take for Miami to trade up in the draft and are the Lions serious about taking a QB at #3 and if so are the Redskins locked into Chase Young and would they possibly trade down? We talk about Gerald Alexander the new defensive backs coach for the Fins plus much more.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE