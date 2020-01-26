Day two of the 2020 NFL draft usually brings a few surprises drop-outs from round one. The second round is usually a great spot to get players that may be round one caliber players, but they may be in a deep class at that position, or they play a position that very few players warrant a first-round selection. Either way, 2nd round draft picks are still looked at to be Day-One starters. The Dolphins will look to add quality starters with two picks at the top end of Day Two, and these three positions are would defiantly satisfy that requirement.

Running Back

The Running back position has, in recent memory been devalued to the point where great backs that have elite potential can be had in the middle rounds. This year especially with an absolutely stacked class may mean that studs are sitting in the second round waiting to be had by a Miami Dolphins team, who, was led by All-Pro Running Back Ryan Fitzpatrick…so yeah, we need a TON of help at the position. I believe that we are going after one of, who I deem as the big three, of Free Agent running backs, Derick Henry, Austin Ekeler, or Melvin Gordon. Henry should be resigned based on his All-World playoff performance, and the Chargers would probably sign one of their backs. We can get the other, and there isn’t a reason why we shouldn’t still go back early because it’s always a good problem to have. Which one of these rookies can be is anyone’s guess. They all have their strengths and one or two might be selected in the first, or none. It’s truly a toss-up. If we assume that D’Andre Swift, the Georgia running back is off the board, the Dolphins would have their pick of the litter that might include:

Jonathan Taylor-Wisconsin

J.K Dobbins-Ohio State

Safety

This is a position for the Dolphins that might turn into a need quickly, depending on what the team decides to do with Reshad Jones and his contract. Even if we decide to keep Jones another year, the position needs some stability that we have not seen during the season. From the exit of Minkah Fitzpatrick, to former using Cornerback Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, who played multiple positions, including Safety to satisfy the position. They played well in spurts but getting someone solid to hold down the position would be ideal. A flashy name would be Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield JR. Yes, THAT Antoine Winfield’s kid. Feel Old yet? Another name that may not make it out of the first 32 would be Alabama’s Xaxier McKinney. Ahstyn Davis will now make a ton of sense to the Dolphins on day 2, because his Defensive backs coach at Cal, is now the DB coach of the Miami Dolphins. The team recently announced the addition of Gerald Alexander to the coaching staff. And there would be no better person on staff to bring Davis to his potential, than the Coach that worked with him in college. He is rising up the boards as a potential second round pick and it just make sense for the team with a need at that position.

Antoine Winfield Jr.-Minnesota

Xavier McKinney-Alabama

Ashtyn Davis-California

Interior Offensive Line

In my 1st round mock I had the team selecting Mekhi Becton, a mammoth tackle to help anchor the left side of the Offensive line. I also believe that the Dolphins will bring in at least two top-tier free agents and one second tier free agent along the offensive line, with the amount of cap room that the team possesses. As a result, this might be the type of pick that sits a year or has to fight off an incumbent to gain rights to a starter. If we are talking about the Center position specifically, you would enjoy looking at Tyler Biadasz from Wisconsin, and Lloyd Cushenberry III, who is seeing his stock rise after “good to great” performances in during Senior Bowl practices. Daniel Kilgore should be back with the team, but with his age, we sorely need competition at that position.

Tyler Biadasz-Wisconsin

Lloyd Cushenberry III-LSU

With the team so bereft of talent in 2019, whoever comes to the podium for the Dolphins in the second round should have a better than fair chance of being day one starters. However, look off into the starry night and imagine on offense Tua Tagovailoa, Mekhi Becton and Lloyd Cushenberry up front protecting him. Jonathan Taylor taking hand offs and wearing down defenses. While on defense we have Yetur Gross-Mattos running wild at the QB and Xavier McKinney anchoring the Defensive Backfield. That could be our reality come September. This draft is going to be tons of fun.

