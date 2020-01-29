On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by our old NFL Reporter friend Antwan Staley to talk all of the latest with the Dolphins as well as the latest with the Panthers which is the new team he covers. We get Antwan’s thoughts on this weeks Super Bowl as well. We also talk about what some NFL experts are saying when comparing Justin Herbert to Tua. Chris Simms, Jimmy Johnson, and Dave Wantstedt have some strong opinions on Tua and the risk involved in drafting him. You won’t want to miss what they have to say regarding that and the Miami Dolphins.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE