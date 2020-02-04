We open the show with thoughts on Zach Thomas not makng the HOF this time around as well as the rest of the class that did. We discuss the Brady ownership rumors and Ross’s denial. We talk Super Bowl and our take aways from it. Lou mentions a few critical mistakes the 49ers made.

I dig into the record books and see if these guys remember the seven Dolphin starting QB’s who threw for 400+ yards. Listen to them squirm. 🙂 Before we close the show we briefly give you our impressions of the half-time show. We also give a shout out to Jim for telling all of us the Chiefs will win.

