On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily podcast we talk about the Super Bowl and how KC won. Also, we talk about Stephen Ross and his legacy as the Dolphins owner and why Hard Rock Stadium and Super Bowl’s like this can and will help the Dolphins organization moving forward. We also talk about the report of Tom Brady possibly buying an ownership stake into the Miami Dolphins after he retires. We break that down and tell you how it may play out. We also talk about Vic Beasley and the Falcons stating they won’t re-sign him and how he could find his way to the Dolphins as he has a special tie with a Dolphins assistant coach. We also talk about the 911 call that was released in the Xavien Howard case and why this could be very bad for Xavien.

