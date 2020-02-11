On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by Clay Ferraro from WPLG 10 ABC Miami to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk about the Dolphins 2019 season, get his thoughts on Brian Flores hiring a new offensive and defensive coordinator, the quarterbacks in this upcoming draft class and which how he ranks the Top 4 quarterbacks, the Xavien Howard situation, and much much more.

