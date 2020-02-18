Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss Free Agency and potential edge rushers the Miami Dolphins may be interested in. We remind the listeners a great QB can hide a lot of flaws so relax and let Chris Grier work his magic.
