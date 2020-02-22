The Miami Dolphins WR Coach/Assistant Head Coach Karl Dorrell has left the Dolphins to accept the head coaching job at Colorado. The Dolphins Coaching staff has undergone many changes this offseason and now they will have to look to fill another spot.

BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins will be losing WR coach and Assistant Head Coach Karl Dorrell. He will become the next head coach at Colorado pic.twitter.com/Hur9cjoKv3 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 22, 2020

Dorrell is a highly regarded assistant coach and offensive mind. Many believe he would be an NFL offensive coordinator in the near future and he now lands a big break to get a head coaching job at a Pac-12 school. Dorrell had two stints with the Dolphins, from 2008-2011 and last year in 2019. He was just annoucnd as the Dolphins assistant head coach earlier this week.

More on this story as it develops.

