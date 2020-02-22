On Jan 3, 2020 – The Two Old Dolfans made a season 2 (2019) ending episode, and then… Though several more episodes had been planned, Alex hadn’t been available in weeks. Even after New Years, he couldn’t make it down to the studio, so they fired up Zoom and he called in. They recorded about two hours of material, covering the last three games of the season and everything post season up to the day of. Then as Scott began to edit, he discovered the audio was littered with low quality moments so bad that too much of the material couldn’t be understood. In frustration, he gave up, and the two weren’t in the same space until Alex’s yearly Super Bowl Bash. As always, the two connect during their (dissimilar) morning commutes to discuss the Dolphins (and other crap). In an odd coincidence, both have been down with the flu at the same time, for the last week. Scott decided to use that time to revisit the recording, and though an hour was lost, was able to put this finale together. Until the upcoming late March free agency episode is recorded, enjoy…

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE