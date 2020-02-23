The draft season is officially upon and smokescreens are in full swing – does Burrow pull an Elway/Eli trade demand on draft night? Do the Dolphins use their draft capital to trade up for Tua or stay put for Herbert or Love? and how many trades are made on draft day? – This draft promises to be one of the most exciting draft weekends in recent memory because of the many questions that come with it.

Let’s talk about some of the notable things I believe will happen on that Thursday night in Las Vegas. Starting off with the Bengals; they take last years Heisman winner out of LSU and don’t look back. The Redskins stay put and Chase Young to shore up their d-line and we move to pick three, where the Miami Dolphins give up a kings ransom to move up two spots to select their guy – Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Lions move down again, collecting more picks – The Cowboys make their splash and trade all the way up to grab the drafts top corner in Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah. The Chargers get Philip Rivers replacement in Oregon’s Philip Rivers and the Colts switch spots with the Cardinals to select Utah State’s quarterback Jordan Love, followed by the Jets who make the trade with Jacksonville to take an Alabama tackle in Jedrick Wills.

The Jaguars despite moving down, still get one of the premier defensive talents in Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson. Host of this years draft, the Las Vegas Raiders get Derek Carr (or Tom Brady?) a weapon in the Crimson Tide’s Jerry Jeudy. The Cardinals selecting in the Colts old spot, get Kyler Murray some protection – drafting the tackle out of Iowa, Tristan Wirfs. Moving on the number 17, the Lions finally make a pick in round one – taking Iowa’s AJ Espenesa. The Dolphins with 18th pick select draft riser Josh Jones, the tackle out of Houston who has the immediate job of protecting Miami’s new franchise Quarterback who was taken earlier.

The surprise of the NFL last season, the Tennessee Titans make a big move and move up to grab some much needed help at the edge rusher position selecting Penn States Yetur Gross-Matos. The Patriots skip taking a quarterback here and help their defense by taking LSU’s Grant Delpit and finally the two teams that played in the Super Bowl. The 49ers add to their secondary selecting corner Damon Arnette, out of Ohio State and the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs help their running game by taking arguably the best running back in this years draft, DJ Swift.

This is just the first mock of many, since we all know things will change between now, free agency, and the draft. If I didn’t mention your team and you want to see what I have them doing, scroll down and check it out.

