1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Heisman winner and National Champion is the clear favorite to go 1stoverall. Burrow completed a ridiculous 76 percent of his passes, to go along with 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions. It would be a pretty big upset for Burrow not to be the pick here, but you never know when it comes to the Bengals.

Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

While not the biggest need on the roster, Young is a player that can change a defense. Young dominated opposing offensive lines in 2019, racking up 46 tackles, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and a blocked kick. Trading out of this spot for a team that needs a quarterback is an option here, but it would have to be a king’s ransom to justify missing out on a talent like Young.

Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

This is where things could get interesting. If there is going to be a trade in the top-5, this is most likely the spot. The obvious target here is Tua Tagovailoa, assuming his medical evaluation goes well. While the Lions could use the pick on him instead of trading it to a team in need of a quarterback, I don’t see that happening considering Matt Patricia is likely coaching for his job and a rookie quarterback that may not be able to take the field this year isn’t going to help him win more games. I think this pick gets traded but for purposes of this mock draft, I won’t be projecting trades. If they decide to hold onto the pick, Jeff Okudah makes sense. They have a big need opposite Darius Slay and Okudah would immediately plug a gaping hole in Patricia’s defense.

New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

If the Lions don’t trade out of their spot, the Giants may opt to trade back from #4 with a quarterback needy team that wants to jump in front of Miami. That is, unless the Giants fall in love with a player. That may be the case if they value an offensive lineman head and shoulders above the rest of the o-linemen in this class. While I could also see them taking a playmaker like Jerry Jeudy here to help with Daniel Jones’ development, giving him more time in the pocket may prove to be more valuable. If they take Andrew Thomas, they could start him at right tackle for a year or two until they cut the largely disappointing Nate Solder, or could plug him into the left tackle spot immediately and flip Solder to the right side. Either way, protecting your young quarterback is paramount and Andrew Thomas should be able to help in that department immediately.

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

This would be a dream scenario for Miami, providing that Tua’s medical evaluation goes well. They will most likely have to trade up a spot or two to ensure they land their guy, but they could choose to let the draft play out and take the quarterback that falls to them. Tua was viewed as a generational prospect going into this year but durability was a concern. Unfortunately, this year only exacerbated that concern when he had surgery on his ankle in the beginning of the year and then later went down with a devastating hip injury against Mississippi State. Miami hasn’t had a legitimate franchise quarterback since Dan Marino and famously passed on Drew Brees for Daunte Culpepper in 2006 due to injury concerns with Brees. Coincidentally, Brees is the quarterback many people are comparting Tua to. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins are willing to take a chance on Tua given his injury concerns or if they revert back to 2006 and select a lesser prospect that doesn’t have durability issues. If the ladder happens, you may want to check in on your friends and family members that happen to be Miami fans.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

This pick could go a number of ways. While the Chargers have a talented roster that could compete for a Wild Card spot in 2020, it has been reported that they are parting ways with longtime quarterback Phillip Rivers. With that being the case, quarterback obviously becomes their top priority. The question is, do they want to hand the keys to a playoff caliber roster to a rookie and hope that he can guide them there or do they sign or trade for a veteran, like Cam Newton or Teddy Bridgewater, and use the pick on a player that can help them immediately. For now, I have them selecting Justin Herbert, but that will change if they bring in a competent veteran. Herbert was viewed by many as the top quarterback prospect in last year’s class, but he decided to return for his senior year. While he didn’t put up numbers comparable to Burrow or even 2018 Tua, he did put together a very efficient season completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,471 yards, to go along with 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Herbert has a powerful arm and would be a perfect fit for a vertical offense like the Chargers.

Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DE/DT, Auburn

Carolina would get a bit of a steal here due to three quarterbacks being taken in the top-6. Brown could also be an option for the Lions or the Giants but in this mock the Panthers are lucky to scoop him up here. Brown faced constant double teams during his career with Auburn but still managed to rack up 159 tackles, 12 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles in his three years at Auburn. He was a dominant force in the run game and provides a solid inside pass rush as well. If they decide to move on from Cam Newton, quarterback could also be an option here, but if the draft plays out the way it has in this mock, it would make more sense to wait until next year to select their signal caller when they most likely will be selecting top-5 and have two great prospects in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields likely coming out.

Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

I wanted to mock Jerry Jeudy here to give Kyler Murray a weapon, but the Cardinals have invested a lot of draft picks over the last few years into the wide receiver position and may decide to give them one more year to develop before investing a high pick on another one. Selecting Mekhi Becton here would be a great idea and one Murray surely wouldn’t mind. Becton is huge, at 6’7” and over 350lbs but moves like a much lighter lineman. He is a good enough athlete to play left tackle but could also start on the right side, which is more likely considering the Cardinals re-signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries. Either way, Murray was sacked 48 times last year and selecting Becton would be a good way to bring that number down next year.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Simmons is one of my favorite players in this draft but also one of the toughest to project due to his position versatility. He most likely will play at linebacker in the NFL but a creative team may use him like Clemson did and move him around to safety and even put him in the slot at times. He could also be used to rush the passer, having tallied seven sacks in 2019. The Jags could go a number of different ways here, but pairing Myles Jack with Simmons would give them one of the most dynamic linebacking corps in football.

Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Baker Mayfield took a huge step back in 2019, despite trading for one of the best wide receivers in football, Odell Beckham Jr. While he deserves quite a bit of blame, it’s hard to be productive when you are running for your life every time you drop back to pass. The Browns have to do something to give him more time going forward and selecting a player like Wills would be a step in the right direction. Wills has been a right tackle during his time with Alabama but is athletic enough to move to the left side if that is where the Browns would prefer to play him. Whether it’s Wills or another offensive lineman, the Browns have to get Baker some help if they expect him to rebound from a disappointing 2019.

New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy could potentially go as high as #4 to the Giants, so the Jets would be getting quite a steal at this point in the draft. With that being said, this pick depends on whether the Jets decide to franchise or re-sign Robby Anderson. If they let him walk, Jeudy would be a terrific player to fill his void and help Sam Darnold’s development.

Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders could opt for Jordan Love here if they feel that Derek Carr isn’t the answer, but I think they give him one more year to see what he can do with a young, fairly talented roster. Getting him a weapon in CeeDee Lamb would do a lot towards helping him finally reach his potential. Lamb, Tyrell Williams, and Hunter Renfrow would be a heck of a wide receiver group, to go along with tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.

Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

One team is going to fall in “love” with Jordan Love’s potential and it may even be in the top half of the first round, if not the top-10. The Colts could decide that there isn’t enough upside with Jacoby Brissett and opt to draft Love in hopes that they can develop him into a Pro Bowl quarterback. Love is a bit raw and took a huge step backwards in 2019 but does have a lot of traits teams look for in a franchise quarterback. He is 6’4”, has a strong arm, and above average mobility. He had a great 2018, completing 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions, but as mentioned, took a big step back in 2019 by completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards and only 20 touchdowns, while throwing for a worrisome 17 interceptions. He obviously didn’t have the talent around him that some of the other quarterbacks in this class were fortunate enough to play with, but that high number of interceptions has to be alarming for teams in need of a quarterback. The Colts could play Brissett in 2020 and bring Love along slowly, much like the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes his rookie season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Bucs need to address the cornerback spot either in free agency or the draft, maybe even both. C.J. Henderson would be an upgrade over anyone that they currently have on the roster and would be tough to pass on if they aren’t able to upgrade the position in free agency.

Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Drew Lock showed promise once he was put into the starting lineup and it would be wise to get him another playmaker opposite Courtland Sutton. Ruggs has the speed to take the top off a defense and would prevent defenses from doubling Sutton all game.

Atlanta Falcons: J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Falcons appear to be moving on from Vic Beasley and will need to find a replacement to fill the void opposite Takkarist McKinley. Epenesa is a bigger end but still provides plenty of pass rush, having accounted for 22 sacks over the last two years.

Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Dallas has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL but could use some help at the safety spot. Xavier McKinney is a do-it-all safety that Dallas could use in a number of different roles in the secondary to keep opposing offenses guessing. McKinney had a great 2019 season, accounting for 95 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, five passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

Miami Dolphins (from PIT): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Miami may have the worst offensive line in football but fortunately for them, they have the cap space and draft capital to make it a quick fix if done correctly. I fully expect them to target offensive linemen in free agency, as they could use up to four new starters on the line, but it would be surprising if they didn’t use at least one of their three first rounders on an offensive lineman. Wirfs is a better run blocker than pass blocker at this stage in his career but does have the tools to develop into a solid pass blocker with proper coaching. He is probably best suited for the right tackle spot, which if they draft Tua as projected in this mock, makes him even more valuable to the Dolphins given that Tua is a lefty and the right tackle spot effectively becomes his blindside protector.

Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The Raiders could use some help at the linebacker spot and selecting Murray would help in a big way. Murray is a fast, physical linebacker that is solid in pass coverage as well. He is also a solid blitzer, having taken down the quarterback four times in 2019.

Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Jags desperately need help at the tight end position but unfortunately this isn’t the most star-studded class for tight end needy teams. The Jags could wait to address the position in the second round but if they value one considerably more than the rest in the class, they may have to bite the bullet and take him here before New England is on the clock, who also desperately need a tight end. Kmet might be that tight end for the Jags, as he had a productive year catching 43 passes for 515 years and six touchdowns. He is also an effective blocker which would fit their run-oriented offense.

Philadelphia Eagles:Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Eagles desperately needed competent wide receivers towards the end of the year after injuries decimated the receiver group and they should be looking to address the position early in the draft. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson should be back, but both have been plagued by injuries. Nelson Agholor is not likely to be back, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside never capitalized on his opportunities when thrust into the starting lineup. Greg Ward was serviceable but is probably better suited to be a fourth receiving option. Tee Higgins at 6’4”, would provide Carson Wentz a big target with playmaking ability. Higgins caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 and had a productive 2018 as well, having caught 59 passes for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. Giving Wentz three big bodies to throw to in Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Higgins to go along with a speedster like Jackson would certainly make their passing game difficult to match up against.

Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Josh Allen and the Bills took a major step forward in 2019 as they made the playoffs and nearly upset the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. Giving Allen a big, physical receiver to go along with burner John Brown and slot receiver Cole Beasley would go a long way in helping his development. Shenault fits that bill to a tee, at 6’2” and around 220 pounds, he is thickly built and is a very physical wide receiver. Unfortunately, that physical style of play forced him to miss some action in 2019 and his production dropped considerably from 2018 when he totaled 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 115 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries on the ground. Assuming his medicals go well, the Bills would be getting a steal here at pick 22.

New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

If Tom Brady decides to sign with another team then this pick might change to Jake Fromm or Jacob Eason, but as long as Brady is under center, they should do whatever they can to compete for Super Bowls. Chase Winovich proved to be a solid pass rusher in his rookie year, but they could still use some help opposite him. Gross-Matos is a solid run defender and provides a good amount of pass rush as well, having accumulated 17.5 sacks over the last two years.

New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Michael Thomas had a record-breaking year at wide receiver, but New Orleans has little at the position outside of him. Taking the local LSU product would help change that. Jefferson was highly productive in 2019, catching 111 balls for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Thomas would certainly welcome a player that could help him avoid seeing double teams every snap.

Minnesota Vikings: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Defensive tackle isn’t the biggest need for the Vikings but Kinlaw would be a steal at this point in the draft. Linval Joseph is still a productive run stuffer, but he will be 32 next year and Minnesota could use some help next to him in the meantime.

Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Miami gets their replacement for Minkah Fitzpatrick with this pick. Delpit was seen as a top-10 lock going into this season but took a big step backwards with his play in 2019. The Dolphins would be getting a steal here if he can revert back to his 2018 form when he accounted for 74 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defensed, and five interceptions. Delpit has the ability to play multiple spots in the secondary and would be the chess piece Brian Flores covets in his defense. No word on if his mom prefers him to stick to one position yet.

Seattle Seahawks: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

The Seahawks could look for an edge rusher here if they are unable to retain Jadeveon Clowney but protecting Russell Wilson has to be a top priority as well. Lemieux is a very good pass protector and a solid run blocker as well. It is never a bad idea to take a player that can help keep your franchise quarterback off the turf.

Baltimore Ravens: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

The Ravens let Za’Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs walk last offseason and may lose Matt Judon this offseason. Even if they retain Judon, they could still use some help on the edge. Chaisson wasn’t as productive as you would like in a first rounder, but he exploded towards the end of the year and is loaded with potential.

Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

This pick is contingent on the Titans letting right tackle Jack Conklin walk in free agency. Tennessee declined to exercise his fifth-year option and will most likely prioritize re-signing Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry over Conklin. If that’s the case, they will have to find a new tackle and Josh Jones could be an option late in the first round.

Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

The Packers receiving corps is a disaster outside of Davante Adams and can’t go into the 2020 season without upgrading the position. Drafting Jalen Reagor would give Rodgers a deep threat that he is currently lacking. He isn’t the most polished receiver in the draft, but he is likely the fastest. At the very least he will force opposing defenses to respect his speed which should allow Adams to see fewer double teams.

San Francisco 49ers: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

The 49ers went to the Super Bowl behind a strong run game and suffocating defense. Drafting a versatile corner that can play inside at nickel or line up outside could be a smart investment for a team with such few holes, especially considering that Richard Sherman won’t be able to play at such as high level for much longer.

Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Both Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller are set to become free agents so the Chiefs could be looking for a starting corner or two this offseason. Diggs is a bit raw, having started his career as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide but has loads of potential. He is a big corner that has good ball skills, which you would expect out of a former wide receiver.

