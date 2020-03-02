On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we break down all of the quarterback news to come out of the NFL combine and how it effects the Miami Dolphins. Tua saying he wasn’t feeling the love from the Dolphins in his interview with him; how much should we read into that? Herbert and Love both have fantastic showings at the combine and depending on which reporter you listen to and believe, the Dolphins like them both in fact they may like them-like them! We also talk about the Dolphins draft strategy and should going BPA (best player available) be the plan of attack and not really focus in on specific positions. Plus we do a little free agency preview.

