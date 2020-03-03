Jim Johnson and Kirk Marks join Michael Fink to discuss our thoughts on the Dolphins free-agent needs at QB and WR. We discuss Tua Tagovailoa and wonder why opinions are so strong against. We talk about why I do not believe you need an elite RB. We also answered a listeners question. What is the worst thing we did after a win or loss?
Related Posts
PERFECTVILLE: NAME. THAT. BAND-AID!
February 20, 2019
DT Daily 10/2: Safid Deen from the Sun Sentinel Joins Us
October 2, 2018
DT Daily 7/25: Dolphins Reporter Cameron Wolfe of ESPN
July 25, 2019
TWO OLD DOLFANS: It’s All Dolphins
November 7, 2019