It’s been said over and over how many draft picks the Miami Dolphins have this upcoming April. The plethora of draft possibilities that the team can take is astounding and fun to witness. Late-April can’t come fast enough and as the day’s drag on past the combine, we know players like Isiah Simmons, and Mekhi Becton strengthen their draft stock. On the opposite end, there are always prospects that do the exact opposite. Prospects that have course-corrected their draft status to a lower number than originally advertised.

Two possible Dolphins Targets, on both sides of the ball, that may see their stock drop to day 2 are AJ Epenesa and Jordan Love.

***NEW*** https://t.co/jTLjtUE3tr Daily Podcast for Thursday, March 5th. Part 1 of our Draft Preview as we are joined by @DanteCollinelli from https://t.co/ORk74I8T0f to preview the RB's and Offensive Linemen https://t.co/eAz56yoEm1 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 5, 2020

AJ Epenesa

The reason why AJ is dropping down draft boards are a little easier to predict. He didn’t test well at the combine. It’s always said that the Combine should show us, what we see when we look at a player in game situations. You hear a lot that a “player backs up what you see on tape.” Very often a player will show you more in individual drills than they do in on film. DK Metcaff is a player that comes to mind. The opposite end of that spectrum is a player that performs poorly in individual drills, and that subpar performance requires scouts and fans to revisit looking at that player in games, to see what the disconnect is. As an example, AJ’s 40 time came in at over 5 seconds. If he were an inside Defensive Lineman (DT) or a Defensive End in a 3-4 scheme that are typically anchors at the point of attack that number would be okay. Those types also weigh more, closer to 300 instead for the 274 he weighed in at. As an Edge player, teams would be looking for him to play more of a 3-4 OLB as a pass-rusher or a 4-3 Defensive End. So, his speed and measurables leads scouts to dig deeper into his tape to see what the inconsistencies are. He was slated as a mid-First round pick that looked to stave off K’Lavon Chaison as the draft’s number 2 Edge rusher. Now he’s dropped to 4th or 5th, possibly behind Zach Baun and Yetur Gross-Matos. The prospect of AJ dropping to say 39 might be a stretch based on how impressive his tape is might be a stretch. However, instead of 18, he is most certainly in play at 26.

Jordan Love

This explanation is a bit more complicated. Love’s draft stock is such an interesting proposition because Chris Grier and the Dolphins have been linked to all of the top QB prospects. So, saying Jordan Love may go 5 to Miami isn’t a crazy thought. However, the fact that his stocked dipped is more so because Justin Herbert overly strengthened his. Herbert balled in shorts and while Love did well, Herbert solidified himself as the 3rd QB prospect. So, is Jordan Love going 5 to Miami? I can’t say for sure, but I would be willing to bet if the Dolphins went with Simmons or Becton (or Offensive Lineman of their Choice) at that spot, they would still be in play for Love between 12-18, which trading up from 18 to let’s say 12 or 13 would cost less than being at 5 and trading up to 3. You’re going to continue to hear others as well as myself say “the possibilities are endless.” The short passing game with this kid is there. He has the talent to air it out, if need be, but he is not as accurate on the long ball as he is in the short game, and his 2019 tape was not as impressive as his 2018 season.

I’m still on the “Tua as option 1-A” bandwagon, but with the way Isiah Simmons, and the offensive linemen showed up, coupled with most of the key free agent targets along the offensive line getting tagged or paid with their teams, trading up from 18 is not just smoke anymore.

Follow @Main3vent305

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE